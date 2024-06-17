Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Up 26.3% in May

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 959,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.32.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.25. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.