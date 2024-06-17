Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $1.86 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.2% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.42 on Monday, hitting $211.95. 3,100,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $212.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

