Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cape ANN Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $105.67. 2,768,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,630. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40. The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

