Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cape ANN Savings Bank trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,116 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.27. 11,359,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,284,742. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.96. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,381.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

