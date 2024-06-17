Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $805,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 180,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.