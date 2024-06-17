Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 1,067 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IWM stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.45. 25,513,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,235,098. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

