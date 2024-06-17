Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

