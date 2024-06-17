Cardiol Therapeutics’ (CRDL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

CRDL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cardiol Therapeutics stock. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,396 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 1.00% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

