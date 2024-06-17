Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares raised shares of Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$153.27.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$127.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$128.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$114.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

In other news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. In related news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$52,732.50. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

