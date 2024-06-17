Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,353,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,296,641,000 after purchasing an additional 129,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $322.40. 3,172,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

