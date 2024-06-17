CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.50.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $86.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.06.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. CBRE Group's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CBRE Group by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,097 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $162,576,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,277,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,919,000 after buying an additional 683,225 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

