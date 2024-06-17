Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson Buys 2,000 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson purchased 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,480.00.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE stock remained flat at C$25.06 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,335,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,054. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$19.82 and a 1-year high of C$29.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.71 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7840467 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.