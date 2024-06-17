CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Director Sells $81,512.48 in Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CEVA Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.06 million. Analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CEVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth $423,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of CEVA by 1,693.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 303,673 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 211,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.