Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.38.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $209.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

