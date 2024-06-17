Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cinemark

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of CNK traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.96. 2,196,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after buying an additional 214,102 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cinemark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,646,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $89,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cinemark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,568,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after acquiring an additional 213,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $29,323,000.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.