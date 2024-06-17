Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

CGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

CGX traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.45. 375,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,262. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$7.14 and a 12-month high of C$9.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.03. The firm has a market cap of C$474.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The business had revenue of C$294.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.60 million. Analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.4906231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Nelson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,700.00. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

