Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Update

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days.

Cogna Educação Stock Down 5.7 %

Cogna Educação stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. 7,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,584. Cogna Educação has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

