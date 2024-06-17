Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.72

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.72 and last traded at $95.71, with a volume of 692912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,912 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $286,370,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $130,622,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

