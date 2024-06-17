Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Sells C$754,255.00 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.85, for a total transaction of C$754,255.00.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 billion.

Colliers International Group Increases Dividend

About Colliers International Group

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

