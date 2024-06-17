Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Down 0.5%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.92 and last traded at $37.26. Approximately 5,471,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 20,044,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

