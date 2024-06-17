Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $135.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Commvault Systems traded as high as $119.72 and last traded at $118.87, with a volume of 229055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.54.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVLT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commvault Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $73,093.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,647,366.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $73,093.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,373 shares in the company, valued at $12,647,366.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.25.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.