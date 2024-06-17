CoreFirst Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.4% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.81. 185,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,823. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

