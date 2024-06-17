CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys 750 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 217.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Dollar General by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 107.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Dollar General by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Dollar General by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.41.

DG traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.89. 1,975,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

