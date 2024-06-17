CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys New Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $3,202,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $9,260,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,075,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veralto stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $100.57. 917,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,329. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $102.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

