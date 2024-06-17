CoreFirst Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 181,070 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $24,363,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,287,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,936,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,824. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.14. The company has a market capitalization of $179.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

