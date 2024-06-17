CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 118,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,720,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,198,026. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

