CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $82,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,701. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

