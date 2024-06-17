CoreFirst Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 3,724 Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust owned about 0.07% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:VFVA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.83. 13,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $674.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.99.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

