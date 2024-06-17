CoreFirst Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $5,075,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Medtronic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,434,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.51.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

