CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 2,184 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.00. 6,361,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,148,333. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.52.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

