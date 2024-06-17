CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 50 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 108.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 62.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,162,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,885. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.06 and a one year high of $258.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

