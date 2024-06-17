Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Corning Stock Down 2.2 %

Corning stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

