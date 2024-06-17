Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in May

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 215,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTMLF remained flat at $10.74 during trading on Monday. Corporate Travel Management has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $14.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.
About Corporate Travel Management
