Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in May

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 215,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTMLF remained flat at $10.74 during trading on Monday. Corporate Travel Management has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $14.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

