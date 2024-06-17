County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Update

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
County Line Energy Price Performance
Shares of CYLC remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,978. County Line Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.
County Line Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than County Line Energy
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for County Line Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Line Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.