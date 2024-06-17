County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Update

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

County Line Energy Price Performance

Shares of CYLC remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,978. County Line Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

Get County Line Energy alerts:

County Line Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for County Line Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Line Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.