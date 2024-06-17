Craig Hallum Increases Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target to $14.00

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,543,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,429,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

