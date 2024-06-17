Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Short Interest Up 8.0% in May

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,800 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 610,800 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total value of $1,431,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $472,516,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,624,000 after purchasing an additional 44,454 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 92,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 52,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $6,830,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.33.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of CACC stock traded up $11.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $482.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,200. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.79, a current ratio of 13.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $379.77 and a one year high of $616.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.71 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 12.83%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 42.37 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

