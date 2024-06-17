CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 0%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $376.55 and last traded at $385.30. Approximately 1,084,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,694,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $385.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 731.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.25 and a 200 day moving average of $304.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

