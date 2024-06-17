CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.56

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.56 and last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 34526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. Analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,955,000 after buying an additional 134,531 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,599,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 116.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 508,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Further Reading

