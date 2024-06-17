CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Purchases $12,441.70 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $12,441.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,782.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 191 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,865.00.
CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.1 %
CTO Realty Growth stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The company has a market cap of $399.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $18.03.
CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading decreased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTO Realty Growth
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CTO Realty Growth
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.