CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Purchases $12,441.70 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $12,441.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,782.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 191 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,865.00.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.1 %

CTO Realty Growth stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The company has a market cap of $399.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $18.03.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading decreased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

