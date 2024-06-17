CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTMX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $3.25 to $3.59 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTMX

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,294. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $42,266.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $73,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.