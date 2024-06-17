Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.51

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.51 and last traded at $39.51, with a volume of 6635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $634.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03.

Get Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSUS. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.