Deirdre Somers Sells 4,629 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) Director Deirdre Somers sold 4,629 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $38,883.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,312 shares in the company, valued at $363,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Enfusion Price Performance

Enfusion stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 311,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,828. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 276.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENFN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Enfusion by 11.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,653,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after purchasing an additional 51,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Further Reading

