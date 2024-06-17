Deirdre Somers Sells 4,629 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) Director Deirdre Somers sold 4,629 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $38,883.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,312 shares in the company, valued at $363,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Enfusion stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 311,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,828. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 276.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.56.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Enfusion by 11.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,653,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after purchasing an additional 51,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
