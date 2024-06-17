dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $15.31 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and $20,269.26 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001481 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,491,660 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

