Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 318,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 145,735 shares.The stock last traded at $25.19 and had previously closed at $26.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNTH shares. Lifesci Capital raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $89,761,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,990,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,961,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,644,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

