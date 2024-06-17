Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.43

Shares of Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Digital China Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.
About Digital China
Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Digital China
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Digital China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.