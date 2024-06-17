Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Diploma Stock Performance
Shares of DPLMF stock remained flat at $51.53 on Monday. Diploma has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97.
About Diploma
