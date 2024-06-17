Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $147.06

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.06 and last traded at $146.76, with a volume of 1640359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.57.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.10.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.