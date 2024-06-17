DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Up 28.2% in May

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNP. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 191,663 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,027,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 800,351 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.12. 1,266,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,630. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

