Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$138.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOL. National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$125.80.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$123.85 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$84.19 and a 1 year high of C$129.16. The firm has a market cap of C$34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$107.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. In other Dollarama news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,775 shares of company stock worth $8,198,939. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

