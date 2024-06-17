DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 33,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 30,654 shares.The stock last traded at $11.20 and had previously closed at $13.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DDI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $510.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.78.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.